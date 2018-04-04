UN Asks India To Protect Civilians In Kashmir

United Nations—UN chief Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” over the situation in J&K and wants all member states including India to protect civilians, his spokesperson has said.

“The Secretary-General is, indeed, very concerned about the situation that we’ve seen in Jammu and Kashmir. He reminds that the Member States are responsible under the international humanitarian law to protect civilians,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters at his daily press briefing yesterday.

He said the Secretary-General reiterated his call on nations to find ways to address disputes in a peaceful manner.

He added that civilians need to be protected wherever they are, “whether it’s in Gaza, whether it’s in Jammu and Kashmir, or whether it’s in Yemen. It’s a basic principle of this organisation.”

When asked if the Secretary-General is calling for an investigation into the matter, Dujarric said “any loss of civilians needs to be investigated wherever they occur”.

His remarks came after government forces on Sunday killed 13 militants in gunfights and four civilians in clashes that ensued after the encounters in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir. More than 200 civilians were also injured, nearly half of them with pellets and bullets.

Afridi Expresses Anguish, Says Innocents Killed To Clamp Voice Of Self-Determination In Kashmir

Flamboyant Pakistani cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday expressed anguish over prevalent Kashmir situation.

The star cricketer, in his message on social media, expressed surprise over the lack of efforts by the United Nations in ending “ongoing bloodshed” in Kashmir.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” tweeted Afridi.

His tweet came just two days after the killing of 20 people, including thirteen militants, four civilians and three soldiers, in day long clashes in south Kashmir on Sunday.