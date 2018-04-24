Two Forces’ Personnel, Militant Killed In Ongoing Tral Gunfight

Srinagar—Two forces personnel and a militant were Tuesday killed in an encounter in a forest area of Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district officials said.

Government forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said a gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces when the militants opened fire.

In the fierce exchange of fire, an Army soldier and a policeman sustained injuries. They were evacuated to hospitals here but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The slain forces personnel have been identified as Sepoy Ajay and SOG personnel Lateef Gujri.

A militant was also killed in the gunbattle, the official said adding search operation was still going on in the forest area.