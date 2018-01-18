TV Channel Booked For Passing Innocent Youth As Militants

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered a case against a news channel that telecast pictures of youth and passed them off as militants.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that the news channel showed "two innocent youth namely Farhan Shafi, a class 12th student, son of Mohammad Shafi resident of Wanigund Qaimoh and Farhat Rashid, a Diploma holder, son of Abdul Rashid Wani resident of Redwani Payeen as militants in place of killed militant Farhan Wani of Wanigund."

Farhan Wani, he said, was killed in a gunfight with forces in Larnoo village of Kokernag on January 9.

"The news channel on the same day telecast news wherein they have shown both the innocent youth as militants," said the spokesman.

A case FIR number 15/2018 was registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been taken up, he said.