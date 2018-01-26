Tussle Over Magam Mosque, Admin Steps In

Srinagar—Fearing fresh clashes, the district magistrate in Budgam has ordered revenue officials to attach a newly constructed mosque in Magam which has emerged as a bone of contention between two rival Shia groups.

In an order issued on January 8, the district magistrate has summoned both groups, asking them to submit written versions of their claims over the place of worship within seven days.

The magistrate had taken the step in view of police FIRs against the members of the groups indicating that the situation had taken a serious turn and “further clashes” could not be ruled out, his order says.

In its report, the police had prayed that the mosque and the land on which it has been built be kept under attachment to prevent the two rival groups, namely the Anjuman-e-Sharaie Shiayan and the local Auqaf Committee, from “taking the law into their own hands and endangering peace and tranquillity.”

“Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed earlier could not bring the situation under control and keep the rival groups from taking forcible possession of the property,” the police report, as quoted in the magistrate’s order, had said.

Amid local speculation, since the constituency had elected Omar Abdullah to the legislative assembly, concerns have been voiced that the tussle for the mosque’s ownership could be politically motivated as one group is said to be close to the PDP and the other to the NC.