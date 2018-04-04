Turkey: Deeply Saddened By Kashmir Killings

New Delhi—Turkey has expressed concern over the recent Kashmir killings and urged for immediate measures to protect the civilians during clashes.

“We are deeply concerned and saddened about the loss of lives and injuries in Jammu Kashmir last weekend. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured,” said a statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website.

“We deem it essential to take measures to de-escalate tension in the region immediately and to show maximum attention for the protection of civilians from the clashes,” the statement added.

On Sunday twenty people—13 militants, four civilians and three army men—were killed in three separate encounters in southern part of Kashmir valley, triggering shutdown and massive clashes in the region.

Pak Stand By Kashmiris: Abbasi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that his country stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

According to a report in Radio Pakistan, the Pakistan premier was addressing the joint session of Pakistan-administered Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Council in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

“The Indian forces have been unleashing wave of terror on innocent Kashmir people over the last seven decades but they have miserably failed to suppress their voice. Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and its resolution lies in a plebiscite according to the UN Security Council resolutions,” the radio report quoted Abbasi as having said.

On the recent spate of killings in Kashmir, Abbasi said Indian authorities are “resorting to such failed tactics in order to crush the voice of Kashmiri people.”

“The government, the people and all political parties are united on Kashmir issue and will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren,” he said.

He said Pakistan has taken a strict stance on recent Indian “brutalities in Kashmir,” demanding of India to allow the UN human rights commission to investigate the human rights violations in the Valley.

He said Pakistan has also asked the United Nations to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir to assess the situation.

Abbasi said Pakistan will send its delegations to different countries to apprise them about the deteriorating situation.

“Pakistan will observe solidarity day with Kashmir on Friday.”

“Kashmiri people will come out victorious in their just struggle and their sacrifices will bear fruit as India has to bow its head before the international laws one day,” he said, adding Kashmir dispute is also a ‘challenge to the conscience of international community.’