Srinagar—A driver of a vehicle (truck) was killed in a mishap at Padgampora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir on Saturday.

A police officer told news agency GNS that a vehicle (Load carrier 407- bearing registration number JK 04-p/44777 driven by Mohammad Hussain Mir, a resident of Chadoora Budgam) collided with the Truck (bearing registration number JK2AP 6043) at Padgampora along the Srinagar-Anantnag highway.

In the incident, the driver of the truck namely Mohammad Rashid Khatana son of Meyan if Rajouri received critical injuries, he said.

"The injured was shifted to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries".

"A case FIR number 37/2018 U/S 279, 304 RPC was registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard," the officer added.