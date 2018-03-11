Truck Driver Killed in south Kashmir accident

A case FIR number 37/2018 U/S 279, 304 RPC has been registered and further investigations have been taken up in this regard.
Srinagar—A driver of a vehicle (truck) was killed in a mishap at Padgampora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir on Saturday.
A police officer told news agency GNS that a vehicle (Load carrier 407- bearing registration number JK 04-p/44777 driven by Mohammad Hussain Mir, a resident of Chadoora Budgam) collided with the Truck (bearing registration number JK2AP 6043) at Padgampora along the Srinagar-Anantnag highway.
In the incident, the driver of the truck namely Mohammad Rashid Khatana son of Meyan if Rajouri received critical injuries, he said.
"The injured was shifted to nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries".
"A case FIR number 37/2018 U/S 279, 304 RPC was registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard," the officer added.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.