Triple Talaq bill is unjustified: Geelani

‘Bill passed in parliament tantamount to infringement on Muslim community rights’
Srinagar—Syed Ali Geelani on Monday termed the triple talaq bill and allowing the Muslim women without Mehram as unjustified and interference with the religious matters of Muslim community, saying it is also an affront to the Muslim Personal Law.
Criminalizing the instant divorce practice and making it punishable offence is condemnable, Geelani as per the statement said, adding that altering and inducing amendments without taking into consideration the Islamic jurisprudence is sheer violation of Islamic practice.
Geelani expressed his deep concern and voicing serious reservations over provisions of the bill said that bill passed in Indian parliament were tantamount to infringement on rights of Muslim community in India.
Interference in religious matters is unacceptable, saying it has proved beyond doubt that BJP, RSS and Shiv Senna like fanatical factions are promoting their specific and biased dogma and while ignoring the interests and trampling the rights of other communities, are hell-bent to proclaim India as Hindu Rashtra, added Geelani.
They are following their hidden agenda, said Geelani and their nefarious designs stand exposed as they are desperate to change fundamentals of Islam as per their will and wish.
Islam is emerging as popular faith and new generations and particularly the youth are embracing Islam as their faith, thus they feel frustrated, said Geelani while referring to BJP and RSS led regime in New Delhi.
Appealing OIC for their cognizance, Geelani urged to take serious notice of undue and uncalled interference by these fanatical and bias minded forces and asked take measures to stop this ill practice. Geelani called for establishing a unified command council to sort out minor differences without altering the basic norms and fundamentals of Islam.
He expressed his anguish and surprise, saying that It is quite strange that a fanatical regime is altering and changing the discourse of our faith, and added that no power on earth can change or alter these divine directives and every Muslim is obliged to follow Sharia and submit his will before the commandments of Holy Quran and Sunnah.
