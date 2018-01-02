Triple Talaq bill is unjustified: Geelani

Srinagar—Syed Ali Gee­lani on Monday termed the triple talaq bill and allowing the Muslim women with­out Mehram as unjustified and interference with the religious matters of Muslim community, saying it is also an affront to the Muslim Per­sonal Law.

Criminalizing the instant divorce practice and mak­ing it punishable offence is condemnable, Geelani as per the statement said, adding that alter­ing and inducing amend­ments without taking into consideration the Islamic jurisprudence is sheer vio­lation of Islamic practice.

Geelani expressed his deep concern and voic­ing serious reservations over provisions of the bill said that bill passed in In­dian parliament were tan­tamount to infringement on rights of Muslim communi­ty in India.

Interference in religious matters is unacceptable, saying it has proved be­yond doubt that BJP, RSS and Shiv Senna like fanati­cal factions are promoting their specific and biased dogma and while ignoring the interests and trampling the rights of other commu­nities, are hell-bent to pro­claim India as Hindu Rash­tra, added Geelani.

They are following their hidden agenda, said Geelani and their nefarious designs stand exposed as they are desperate to change funda­mentals of Islam as per their will and wish.

Islam is emerging as popular faith and new gen­erations and particularly the youth are embracing Is­lam as their faith, thus they feel frustrated, said Geelani while referring to BJP and RSS led regime in New Delhi.

Appealing OIC for their cognizance, Geelani urged to take serious notice of undue and uncalled interference by these fanatical and bias minded forces and asked take measures to stop this ill practice. Geelani called for establishing a unified command council to sort out minor differences without altering the basic norms and fundamentals of Islam.

He expressed his anguish and surprise, saying that It is quite strange that a fanat­ical regime is altering and changing the discourse of our faith, and added that no power on earth can change or alter these divine direc­tives and every Muslim is obliged to follow Sharia and submit his will before the commandments of Holy Quran and Sunnah.