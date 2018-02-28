Tral Militant Killing: Geelani, Hizb Contest Police Claims

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday and Hizbul Mujahideen on Tuesday rejected police version into the killing of Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan inside police station Tral in south kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“The police version is unacceptable,” the octogenarian leader said and termed it one “more concocted story”.

“The photographs and circumstance suggest that it is deliberate murder and story cooked by police is unbelievable,” he said in a statement issued here.

“How it is possible that the slain youth had made a plan to escape from police custody and a veil was provided by somebody to facilitate his escape. Blaming militants for grenade attack is nothing new,” said Geelani, adding, “These stories are now outdated.”

He said there was no evidences that he had a Burqa with him as the pictures suggest that he was wearing a traditional Kashmiri Phiran.

Terming it as “custodial killing”, Geelani demanded impartial investigation into it by International War Tribunal.

Meanwhile, in a tele-statement to local news agencies, Hizb operational spokesman, Burhan-ud-din quoted its field commander, Muhammad Bin Qasim said that Chopan who was affiliated with Hizb didn’t try to escape from the Police station Tral but he was killed in a fake encounter.

Earlier on Monday, police had said that Chopan was killed after tried to escape from Tral Police Station after the militants’ lobbed grenade at the Police Station.

He said that “in 2013, Shakeel Ahmad Pathan alias Ubaid, one of associate was also killed in fake encounter at Kangan.”

Condemning the killing of Chopan, Qasim appealed international human rights organizations to take note over the HR violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many Rounds Of Funerals For Slain Militant In Tral

Thousands of people today attended the funeral of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan at Wagad area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district amid a complete shutdown.

According to GNS, thousands of people assembled at Wagad to attend the funeral of Chopan who was killed yesterday in a blast inside police station Tral. Eyewitnesses said some militants also appeared at the funeral and offered gun-salute to their fellow.

The locals said thousands of people assembled at Wagad and participated in the last rites of the slain militant amid pro-freedom sloganeering. They said that several rounds of funerals were held for the Chopan. The mourners waved Pakistani flags on the occasion and chanted pro-militant slogans.

A complete shutdown was observed in the town against the killing of the slain Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan.

Authorities have also deployed a heavy contingent of forces in Tral to prevent clashes and protests in the area.

While police claimed that Chopan died due to blast in a bid to escape after his associates threw the grenade inside police station Tral, Hizbul Mujahideen has termed the killing as stage-managed.

The Hizb has termed the police statement as baseless and concocted and urged International hr organizations to take serious note of what it called staged killings. (GNS)