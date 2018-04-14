Traffic Resumes On Sgr-Leh Highway  

Srinagar—Traffic resumed on Friday on Sonamarag-Drass stretch of strategic 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway after remaining closed for couple of days.

Officials said landslides hit the Sonamarag-Drass stretch in Zojila area at zero point and other places Wednesday evening, forcing suspension of traffic movement.

Senior traffic police officer at Sonamarag said on Friday that traffic was allowed to move on Zojila stretch from 2:40 pm Friday.

“Firstly, traffic movement was allowed from Drass to Sonamarag, and later it will be allowed from Sonamarag to Drass,” he said.