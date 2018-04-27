Top JeM Man Killed In Tral: DGP

In a tweet, Vaid said: “Operational commander of JeM Mufti Yasir was among those killed in joint operation in upper reaches of Tral.”
Srinagar—Director General of Police SP Vaid on Thursday claimed that one of the militants killed in Tral forest gunfight was the operational commander of the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit.
He also tweeted an undated purported picture of the slain militant photographed alongside JeM chief Masood Azhar.
