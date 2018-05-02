Thousands Throng Funerals Of ‘Tiger’, Others

Srinagar—A complete shutdown was observed on Tuesday in Kashmir Valley against the killing of two militants and a civilian during a gunfight yesterday at Drabgam area of southern Pulwama district.

Reports reaching here said that shops and other business establishments were closed in the Valley while public transport was off the roads.

Authorities also imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar including Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj and Safa Kadal. Partial restrictions remained in force in uptown areas of Maisuma and Kralkhud to prevent protests.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik called for the shutdown against the killing of the civilian and two militants in Drubgam village yesterday.

Restrictions were imposed by the authorities in parts of Srinagar and in south Kashmir, while train services have been suspended there.

Forces were deployed in south Kashmir and the downtown area of Srinagar to foil any protests by the JRL.

Amid the shutdown, thousands of people turned up in the funeral of two slain militants— Hizb Commander Sameer Tiger and Aqib Khan and a youth—Shahid Ashraf Dar in Drabgam, Rajpora and Arhial villages respectively.

Later the slain militants and the civilian youth were laid to rest at their respective native places amid pro-freedom sloganeering.

Meanwhile, reports of stone pelting clashes were received from Bellow Rajpora Pulwama, Haal Mugalpora Pulwama, Malpora Qazgiund, Shah Colony Foot Bridge Parimpora, Sabzi Mandi Soura, Railway Pull Kralpora, and Nesu Bandipora.

A CRPF trooper was injured after hit by a stone at Malik Sahab Safakadal. The CRPF deployment came under stone pelting when they were returning back to camps, officials said. However, there were no reports about injury to any protester or bystander.

All the exams scheduled for Tuesday were postponed by the University of Kashmir.

Train services between north Kashmir's Baramulla town and Banihal town in the Jammu region were also cancelled. Mobile Internet services too remained suspended across south Kashmir. (With GNS inputs)