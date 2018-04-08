Thousands Attend Hizb Militant’s Funeral In Pulwama

Srinagar—Even as most of the Valley resumed everyday life on Saturday, thousands of people participated in the funeral of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Musavir Hassan Wani in Pulwama which continued to remain shut down along with Shopian in the south, and Kangan in central Kashmir

Wani, a B Tech student who had joined militancy in July 2017, was killed in a brief shootout with the forces on Friday.

Hailing from the Dalipora area of Pulwama, he was laid to rest in the town’s Shaheed Park amid a massive gathering that chanted pro-freedom slogans.

According to reports quoting eyewitnesses, two to three militants appeared with arms at the funeral and offered gun salutes to their slain colleague.

Clashes had broken out early in the morning as authorities tried to use forces personnel in a bid to prevent a massive gathering at the funeral.

The violence intensified after the burial, defying strict restrictions, and at least five persons were reported to have been injured as the forces used baton charges, stun shells and tear gas canisters to disperse stone-pelting crowds.

The Kangan area of Ganderbal district in Central Kashmir also remained shut down for 22-year-old Gowhar Ahmad Rathar, who had been shot in the head during protests in the area this Monday and breathed his last at the SKIMS the next day.

Meanwhile, everyday life resumed elsewhere with shops and businesses opening and public transport reappearing on the roads.

Barring Shopian and Pulwama, where all educational institutions had been ordered closed by respective administrations, authorities had closed only higher secondary schools and colleges elsewhere.

The Kashmir University too had suspended class work and postponed examinations.

Railway services between Baramulla and Srinagar resumed but remained suspended between Srinagar and south Kashmir.