Thousands Attend Funeral Of 2 JeM Militants  

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants - Abid Ahmad of Khargund and Ishfaq Ahmad of Handoora – were killed along with two foreigners, identified by the police as Umar Khalid and Yasir, in a 12-hour-long gunfight in Goyitengo forests of Laam, Tral on Tuesday.
Srinagar—Thousands of people on Wednesday participated in the funeral of two slain militants in Handura and Khargund villages of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants - Abid Ahmad of Khargund and Ishfaq Ahmad of Handoora – were killed along with two foreigners, identified by the police as Umar Khalid and Yasir, in a 12-hour-long gunfight in Goyitengo forests of Laam, Tral yesterday.
A soldier and a policeman were also killed and two army men wounded in the gunfight.
Eyewitnesses said that a large number of people participated in funeral prayers of the two slain militants at both the villages. Later the duo was laid to rest at their respective native places.
A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Tral area to mourn the killings.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani militants namely Umar Khalid and Yasir who were killed along with his two local associates was buried today wee hours at Gantmullah in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district– where foreign militants are laid to rest in the Valley.
A police officer confirmed that the foreign militants were buried in Gantmullah. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.