Thousands Attend Funeral Of 2 JeM Militants  

Srinagar—Thousands of people on Wednesday participated in the funeral of two slain militants in Handura and Khargund villages of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants - Abid Ahmad of Khargund and Ishfaq Ahmad of Handoora – were killed along with two foreigners, identified by the police as Umar Khalid and Yasir, in a 12-hour-long gunfight in Goyitengo forests of Laam, Tral yesterday.

A soldier and a policeman were also killed and two army men wounded in the gunfight.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of people participated in funeral prayers of the two slain militants at both the villages. Later the duo was laid to rest at their respective native places.

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Tral area to mourn the killings.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani militants namely Umar Khalid and Yasir who were killed along with his two local associates was buried today wee hours at Gantmullah in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district– where foreign militants are laid to rest in the Valley.

A police officer confirmed that the foreign militants were buried in Gantmullah. (GNS)