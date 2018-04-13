There Will Be No Obstruction Of Justice: Mehbooba Promises

Srinagar—As the issue of brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua assumed communal proportions, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday promised that there will be no obstruction of justice while the Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "silence" over the issue.

"The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions and statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on fast track and justice will be delivered," the Chief Minister said.

Her tweet follows protest by the Jammu Bar Association against the handling of the case by the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch and demand for a CBI probe into it.

Eight people, including alleged mastermind Sanji Ram, have been charged with abduction, rape and murder of the 'Bakerwal' (nomadic) girl in Kathua's Rasana village in January.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked "how could anyone protect the culprits" and deplored letting politics interfere in such "unimaginable brutality".

"How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished," he tweeted.

Rubbish’, Until 2 BJP Ministers Sacked: Omar

Srinagar: Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, however, lashed out at the chief minister for not taking any action against two BJP ministers who had attended a rally held in support of the persons accused in the case.

"What rubbish! They are HER ministers, not the Hon(ourable) PM s. The way for her to express her displeasure is to sack them in Jammu not come & leak her alleged displeasure in Delhi," Omar wrote on his twitter handle.

He was responding to tweets by a journalist from a TV channel in which she had said Mehbooba had expressed displeasure over BJP ministers actions in regard with this case.

However, the journalist later pulled down the tweet.

"So even her displeasure wasn't genuine & the tweet has had to be deleted so that a corrected version could be issued," Omar said.