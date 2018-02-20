Theft of Aurangzeb-era Quran-copy:HC Seeks Fresh Status Report By March 13

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday asked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file latest status report into investigation into unraveling theft of a copy of the Holy Quran bearing the seal of a Mughal Emperor from Shri Pratap Singh (SPS) Museum here in 2003.

A division bench of Justice R Sudhakar and Justice M K Hanjura, counsel for the premier investigation agency, Tahir Majid Shamsi filed the report which the court found incomplete.

So far investigating agency has not been able to make substantial progress in reaching to any positive conclusion regarding the theft of 400-year-old manuscript of Holy Quran.

On one of the previous hearing, the court was informed by the India’s premier investigation that the copy of the Quran may be with National Archives of India New Delhi.

“During investigation, it came to light that a holy book namely ‘Quran Sharief’ with similar features was confiscated by the Crime Branch of New Delhi. Accordingly, the authorities of National Archives of India, New Delhi, were approached and relevant information about the said seized ‘Quran Sharief’ including its photographs have been collected,” the CBI had informed the court.

“Efforts towards its comparison with the available description of Holy Quran, alleged to have been stolen from SPS museum, is underway. The report vide which the ‘Quran’ presently kept in National Archives of India had been declared as an antiquity has also been collected from Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi and the same is under examination for the said purpose,” the report had said.

The CBI had also informed that it was also scrutinizing the file pertaining to FIR (106/2003 in police station Rajbagh Srinagar which has collected from the Crime Branch Srinagar.

Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal Emperor, ruled over most of the Indian subcontinent during his reign, which lasted for 49 years from 1658 until his death in 1707.

The judicial intervention has already led to retrieval of 31 copper and silver coins besides one-gun bearing accession number 412 along with other artifacts from Research Wing of the SPS libraries, which were gifted to Shimla Museum in 1973.