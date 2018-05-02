Teenager Killed, Many Injured Amid Gunfight In Shopian

Srinagar—A teenaged youth was killed and many others injured, at least five of them with bullets, in clashes with the government forces near the site of a gunfight in Turkawangam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday. More than thirty civilians have been killed, mainly in south Kashmir, this year.

Reports said as soon as the news of gunfight spread, youth took to streets and clashed with the forces to disrupt the anti-militant operation.

Reports said that six youth were injured after forces fired live ammunition, pellets and teargas at the protesters near the gunfight site. The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment.

A doctor at the facility said that a youth Umar Kumar son of Abdullah Kumar from Pinjura area of the district was declared dead at the arrival. “He had suffered a bullet injury in his chest,” he said.

Sources said that five more injured youth were brought to the facility and one among them, identified as Inayat Ahmad Malla of Maldera, had suffered serious bullet injury, was shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

They said that two more injured - identified as Javed Ahmad of Maldera and Vikar Ahmad of Shopian - were referred to district hospital Anantnag for specialized treatment.

Many other youth suffered other injured, they said.

Earlier, police said a joint team of army and Special Operations Group (SOG) cordoned off Turkiwangam village after inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.

The hiding militants, believed to be three in number, opened fire on the approaching forces’ personnel, triggering a gunfight. Wheh last reports came in, militants managed to escape

Police Version:

At Turkwangam Shopian, it is learnt that one civilian namely Umar Kumar who was injured in cross firing has succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, four others who were also injured have been shifted to hospital and are being treated. They are all stated to be stable.

“The area is under cordon and search is going on. Further details will follow.”

In ongoing encounter at Turkwangam Shopian, one civilian namely Inayat Mir sustained bullet injury and is being treated at a hospital in Srinagar.

“The law and order situation is currently under control at the encounter site. General public is requested to stay away from encounter site and not to pay heed to rumours.”