Teen Militant Recorded Video Before Attack

Srinagar—Sixteen-year-old Fardeen Ahmad Khanday of Tral who is stated to be the son of a policeman recorded a video message wherein he talks about a plan to attack the paramilitary camp at Lethpora which is now being shared virally on WhatsApp and social media.

The teenage militant, identified as Fardeen Khanday, son of a Jammu-Kashmir policeman, begins the video by saying: “By the time the video is released I will already be a new guest in heaven.”

Seated amidst a huge cache of ammunition and grenades, Khanday claims unemployment was not pushing Kashmiri youths towards militancy.

“The fact is that it is nothing (but) propaganda. The importance of jihad increases when infidels occupy our land and threaten the modesty of our women. My friends and I have listened to the call of Quran and plunged into the battlefield of jihad. This will continue till the last occupying soldier is present in Kashmir,” he says in the video.

Police said Khanday, a resident of Tral in south Kashmir, joined militancy only three months ago. In the video, he also talks about the demolition of Babri Masjid as well as attacks on security forces blamed on the Jaish.

“Even after repeated claims by Indian security forces and agencies, Jaish-e-Mohammad has not been wiped out from the Valley. Jaish is not so weak. It is impossible to stop Jaish-e-Mohammad… We are roaring,” Khanday says in the video.

The video is being described as the first of its kind wherein a militant records a message pre-emptively before carrying out the attack. Securing agencies are reportedly analysing the footage.