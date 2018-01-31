‘Teachers, non-teaching staff working tirelessly to transform JK’s education sector’

Jammu—Minister for Educa­tion, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said the credit for the accomplishments in educa­tion sector goes to the teachers and other staff of the department who are working tirelessly for streamlining the system.

“Taking note of the fact that the Education Department has started witnessing visible transformation on the ground, the government increased the CAPEX Budget of the School Education Department for the year 2018-19 to keep the momentum of the infrastructure upgradation, “the Minister said while replying to the discussion in Upper House on the working of Education Department.

He said the investment in edu­cation sector means investment in the future of the children. “We cannot afford to make our stu­dents suffer for shortage of staff. Teachers have to be discharged from all non-teaching assign­ments, including election-related duties and other duties,” he said.

He said the Department is working with Legislators, cut­ting across the political divide to identify schools, in order of their preference, in their respective constituencies which qualify for upgradation. “Our students have great potential and it is our re­sponsibility to provide adequate facilities and other related atmo­sphere to hone their talent and make them responsible citizens of the society and also link their education with skill and employ­ability,” he said.

He said in this regard voca­tional education is being im­parted in 10 trades including IT/ ITES, Retail, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, Agriculture, Telecom­munications, Physical Education, Beauty and wellness, Media & En­tertainment and Security. “It shall be my endeavour to broaden the scope of trades after proper map­ping,” he added.

He said the government will soon come up with a policy to el­evate the educational infrastruc­ture in the state. “Majority of the government schools are in a pa­thetic condition and lack of basic facilities like electricity, drink­ing water, lavatories, ramps, playgrounds, computer-aided labs and tools of modern learn­ing like Smart Classrooms,” he said and added that the sector needs huge investment to pro­vide such facilities.

He said the government is com­mitted to decrease the infrastruc­tural gaps in the education sec­tor and the quality of education being imparted to the students in schools will be paramount impor­tance of the government.