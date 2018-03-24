Teacher ‘Damages’ Student’s Eye, Suspended 

Srinagar—State’s education department on Friday suspended a teacher over corporeal punishment to a student leading to injuries to his eye at a school in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baaramulla district.

“Department of School Education has suspended Shaheena Akhter, Teacher, Boys Middle School Kroien, Zone Uri against whom there were reports through media and social media that she has allegedly beaten a 4th class student of the said school namely Faisal Ahmad Lone with a stick. Reportedly, the eye of the student has been severely damaged,” an official told GNS.

Taking cognizance of the reports Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo has constituted an enquiry committee which shall submit a report within three days. On the instructions of DSEK, Chief Education Officer, Baramulla has issued an order regarding her suspension vide no. CEO/BLA/ENQ/11544-48, dated: 23-03-2018, the official said.