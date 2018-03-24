Teacher ‘Damages’ Student’s Eye, Suspended 

“Department of School Education has suspended Shaheena Akhter, Teacher, Boys Middle School Kroien, Zone Uri against whom there were reports through media and social media that she has allegedly beaten a 4th class student of the said school namely Faisal Ahmad Lone with a stick. Reportedly, the eye of the student has been severely damaged,”
Srinagar—State’s education department on Friday suspended a teacher over corporeal punishment to a student leading to injuries to his eye at a school in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baaramulla district.
“Department of School Education has suspended Shaheena Akhter, Teacher, Boys Middle School Kroien, Zone Uri against whom there were reports through media and social media that she has allegedly beaten a 4th class student of the said school namely Faisal Ahmad Lone with a stick. Reportedly, the eye of the student has been severely damaged,” an official told GNS.
Taking cognizance of the reports Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo has constituted an enquiry committee which shall submit a report within three days. On the instructions of DSEK, Chief Education Officer, Baramulla has issued an order regarding her suspension vide no. CEO/BLA/ENQ/11544-48, dated: 23-03-2018, the official said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.