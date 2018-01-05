Tarigami Submits Resolutions Seeking End To Pellet Guns

Jammu CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Thursday submitted three resolutions in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly including one urging the state government to ban the use of pellet guns.

He also urged Central and state governments to fix minimum wages of workers at not less than Rs 18,000 per month while also demanding effective measures for eradication of corruption.

"This House urges upon the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to ban the use of pellet guns by security forces to meet any law and order situation," said one of the resolutions submitted by Kulgam MLA.

The second resolution said, "This House urges the Government of India and Government of Jammu and Kashmir to fix minimum wages of workers not less than Rs 18000 per month".

The third resolution expressed grave concern over ever- increasing corruption and urged upon the government to take effective measures for its eradication.

The CPI(M) leader also submitted private member's bills which include Jammu and Kashmir Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Bill, 2017, Artisans' Social Security Bill, 2018 and Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Bill, 2017: By virtue of Constitution (86th Amendment) Act, 2002, Article 21-A has been inserted in the Constitution of India to provide that the State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children at the age of 6-14 years in such manner as the State may, by law, determine.

"The said Constitutional Amendment is not applicable to the State of Jammu and Kashmir. In order to achieve the laudable objective behind the Constitutional Amendment, the Jammu and Kashmir Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Bill, 2017 provides that every child of the age of 6-14 years shall have right to free and compulsory education till completion of Elementary Education," the first bill read.

The second bill stated: The Artisans working in our state constitute a considerable percentage of total employment in the State.

"On account of their un-organized nature, these artisans do not get adequate social security. Despite implementation of some schemes for their welfare there is a huge deficit in the coverage of artisans in the matter of labour protection and social security measures ensuring there welfare and well- being.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Artisans Social Security Bill, 2018 aims to provide for social security and welfare of the artisans and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto," it read.

Another bill called for increasing the sittings of legislators to 100 in a calender year.