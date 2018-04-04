Talks With Pak Only Way Forward: Farooq

Srinagar—Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that holding parleys with Pakistan was the only way to tackle the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The only way to come out of the present storm (in J&K) is to talk to Pakistan," the National Conference leader told the media here.

Abdullah said the situation in Kashmir is so grim that the youth are extremely angry.

"If the situation continues to remain as it is, people in every part of Kashmir will come forward to sacrifice their lives," he warned.

He said the state has a constitutionally guaranteed autonomy that needs to be restored so that the people feel that their honour has been restored. "Playing tricks will not help," he remarked.

When asked to respond on Afridi's 'anti-India remark', Abdullah told media, "Everybody has condemned the killings in Kashmir. Every nation is condemning the killing, the killing must stop."

Yesterday, Afridi took to his official Twitter account and tweeted on the situation in the Valley and asked the United Nations and other international bodies to make efforts to put an end to the violence in the state.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian (administration) Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other international bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" Afridi had tweeted.

At least 13 militants and three soldiers were among 20 people killed in three separate gunfights in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

Three separate encounters took place in the valley - one in Anantnag during the night and two on Sunday morning in Dragad and Kachdoora villages. As many as 25 others were injured in the encounters.