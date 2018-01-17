Talks And ‘All Out Ops’ Can’t Go Together: JRL Tells Mehbooba

Srinagar—The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Tuesday lashed out at chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over her charge that the separatists were shying away from talks, saying that the statement indicated that she lacked political maturity and insight.

In a joint statement issued, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik reiterated the stand that decisive and fruitful talks between Pakistan, India and Kashmiris were imperative for resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the principle of the right of self determiniation.

“The resistance leadership has never been against talks, but when the entire process has been degenerated into a component of the military operation named All Out aimed at snuffing out Kashmiri resistance, there is no option but to term it as theatrics and pretence,” the statement said.

The leadership said that the chief minister suffered from severe contradictions in her stand because “on the one hand she upholds the validity of the accession the Maharaja had entered into with New Delhi and on the other creates an impression that she favours talks with the resistance leadership for resolving the Kashmir issue.”

They said that instead of creating an atmosphere conducive for engagement if that really was the intent, what Kashmiri people and the resistance leadership instead saw was further increase and aggressiveness in military operations like “operation all-out which is not only aimed at killing militants but also anyone who protests to instil fear of the forces in people and harass them and dissuade them from their political struggle while simultaneously all space for resistance leadership is chocked and pressure put on us to stop representing the sentiments of Kashmiri people and yield .”