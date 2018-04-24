'Take Mirwaiz and Omar on board and initiate dialogue with GoI'

New Delhi—Spy master and former Chief of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) AS Dulat Monday asked Tasaduk Mufti, the brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to forge an alliance with double Omar of Kashmir Val­ley in the interest of suffering people of Valley.

“When Tasaduk Mufti feels that his party has ditched the people of Kashmir and are partners in crime with BJP, then he should enter into a dialogue with Omar Abdullah and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for sake of people of Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti will have problems with this triple alli­ance but Tasaduk can do it if he really feels the pain of Val­ley people,” Dulat told news agency CNS over phone.

“I am not telling it first time but in Pune during my address, I expressed the same opinion and appealed Tasaduk, Mirwaiz and Omar Abdullah to join hands. If they join hands, things will change. There will be a dia­logue and that will be a fruit­ful one,” Dulat said.

“When Double Farooq Ac­cord became a reality, whey can’t Double Omar plus Tasa­duk who is sincere in his dealings. Among the three, one has to take the initiative. These three young faces can do wonders for the people of Kashmir. Their alliance will strengthen the dialogue pro­cess. The dialogue they start will certainly bear positive results,” Dulat added.

He also appealed separatist leadership to come forward and have a dialogue with Gov­ernment of India. “Only dia­logue can mitigate the suffer­ings of people. There should a dialogue in the interest of suffering people