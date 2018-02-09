Tabasum Guroo takes on Mehbooba:‘Vocal in Opposition and numb in power’

“Omar Abdullah when in power didn’t do anything but what about Mehbooba Mufti who is right now in power. Why is she silent now?”
Sopore—On the eve of Muhammad Afzal Guroo’s death anniversary, his better-half Tabasum Gurro has accused woman Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of playing politics over the dead body of his husband.
She said when Mehbooba Mufti was in Opposition, she raised hue and cry and castigated State and Central Governments for not handing over the dead body Muhammad Afzal Guroo to his family. “That time she was in Opposition but what has happened to her now when she is in power. Leave aside the returning of the dead body of my husband, at least she should have the courtesy to urge upon New Delhi to return the articles including the glasses and other things of Guroo to family,” she told news agency CNS adding that while in Opposition she beat the chest over the hanging of Guroo and in power she prefers silence.
“Omar Abdullah when in power didn’t do anything but what about Mehbooba Mufti who is right now in power. Why is she silent now?” Tabasum questioned.
She alleged that the posters of her slain husband that had been pasted across Sopore town were torn apart by government forces. “You didn’t return the body of my husband, at least allow us to commemorate his martyrdom anniversary,” Tabasum Guroo said.
Meanwhile, ahead of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat’s death anniversaries, security has been beefed up in northern part of Kashmir.
Check points by police and army have been raised at various places in Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara and Kupwara areas, local sources said.
They said that frisking of commuters and vehicles has been started at various places. Even some roads in Sopore have been closed by raising wires and barricades by government forces. (CNS)
