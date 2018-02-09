Tabasum Guroo takes on Mehbooba:‘Vocal in Opposition and numb in power’

Sopore—On the eve of Mu­hammad Afzal Guroo’s death anniversary, his better-half Tabasum Gurro has accused woman Chief Minister Mehboo­ba Mufti of playing politics over the dead body of his husband.

She said when Mehbooba Muf­ti was in Opposition, she raised hue and cry and castigated State and Central Governments for not handing over the dead body Muhammad Afzal Guroo to his family. “That time she was in Opposition but what has hap­pened to her now when she is in power. Leave aside the returning of the dead body of my husband, at least she should have the cour­tesy to urge upon New Delhi to return the articles including the glasses and other things of Guroo to family,” she told news agency CNS adding that while in Oppo­sition she beat the chest over the hanging of Guroo and in power she prefers silence.

“Omar Abdullah when in pow­er didn’t do anything but what about Mehbooba Mufti who is right now in power. Why is she si­lent now?” Tabasum questioned.

She alleged that the posters of her slain husband that had been pasted across Sopore town were torn apart by government forces. “You didn’t return the body of my husband, at least allow us to commemorate his martyrdom anniversary,” Taba­sum Guroo said.

Meanwhile, ahead of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat’s death anniver­saries, security has been beefed up in northern part of Kashmir.

Check points by police and army have been raised at vari­ous places in Sopore, Baramulla, Handwara and Kupwara areas, local sources said.

They said that frisking of com­muters and vehicles has been started at various places. Even some roads in Sopore have been closed by raising wires and barri­cades by government forces. (CNS)