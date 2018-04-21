Syed us Sadat foundation organises blood donation camp in Anantnag

Anantnag—A blood donation camp was organized by Syed us Sadat foundation trust in memory of Shaheed Bilal Ahmad Dar today in district Hospital Anantnag.

Chairman of the welfare trust Zahoor Ahmad Tak, Bashir Ahmad Veeri secretary, and Noor Mohammad Thug general secretary graced the occasion and encouraged the donors of welfare trust.

They appreciated the cause and boosted the youths for such kind gestures to save the lives by donating blood and motivating their fellow brethren for such pious cause.They also congratulated the youths for coming here in large number to donate blood.

It is pertinent to mention that 70 Points of blood were collected till 2 pm in Camp and more donors was in queue.