Switch over to PAO system: CM Orders Exemptions

Jammu—In order to ensure that the concerned stakeholders do not face any inconvenience during the switch over to PAO system in the State and to make sure no pendency of bills, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has directed exemption till March 31, 2018 of the geographical areas where internet facility is not available or which are facing disruptions due to various reasons.

The Chief Minister has also directed that the bills being returned for want of administrative or technical sanction be considered for payment subject to a certificate by the concerned DDO that such a sanction is granted post facto by the competent authority within two months.

The Chief Minister, it may be mentioned here, had received many representations in which the stakeholders had raised their difficulties which stand resolved with today’s directions.

To ensure smooth switch over to PAO system, Mehbooba Mufti has directed the Finance Department to provide technical support to those offices where such hand holding is required to ensure efficient implementation of PAO system. She has also asked the Finance Department to allow concurrent payment through the existing system in case of any particular Department which is facing difficulty in receiving payment of preferred bills.