'Surprised' Over Continuing Protests: Naeem

"What is the occasion for protests, stone pelting when case is solved, accused in jail and trial on? Shouldn't they be attending classes instead."
Srinagar—Minister Naaem Akhtar on Thursday expressed "surprise and dismay" over the continuing student protests in the Valley on the Kathua rape and murder case.
"What is the occasion for protests, stone pelting when case is solved, accused in jail and trial on? Shouldn't they be attending classes instead," the senior Peoples Democratic Party leader said in a tweet.
Over two dozen students and security men were injured in the Valley on Wednesday during clashes between students protesting the Kathua incident and the security forces.
On Thursday also, clashes broke out between students and the security forces in Baramulla, Badgam and Shopian districts, despite classes being suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.