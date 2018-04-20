'Surprised' Over Continuing Protests: Naeem

Srinagar—Minister Naaem Akhtar on Thursday expressed "surprise and dismay" over the continuing student protests in the Valley on the Kathua rape and murder case.

"What is the occasion for protests, stone pelting when case is solved, accused in jail and trial on? Shouldn't they be attending classes instead," the senior Peoples Democratic Party leader said in a tweet.

Over two dozen students and security men were injured in the Valley on Wednesday during clashes between students protesting the Kathua incident and the security forces.

On Thursday also, clashes broke out between students and the security forces in Baramulla, Badgam and Shopian districts, despite classes being suspended by the authorities as a precautionary measure.