Sunjwan Attack: Soldier Found Dead After 4 Days, Toll 10

Jammu—The body of another soldier was on Tuesday recovered from the encounter site inside the Sunjuwan Military camp here, taking the death toll in the attack to 10, including six Army personnel and three militants of the JeM.

The body of the Army soldier was recovered during the clearance operation at the camp last night, Jammu-based Army Public Relation Officer Lt Col Devender Anand said.

A group of heavily-armed men struck the sprawling camp of the 36 brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry before dawn on February 10, killing six people including five soldiers.

Five Army personnel, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, and the father of one of the slain soldiers, were killed and 10 others, including two officers and six women and children, were injured in the incident.

The bodies of the three militants of the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) outfit were also recovered along with huge cache of arms and ammunition during the search operation.

Chief Minsiter Mehbooba Mufti attended the wreath-laying ceremony of the four slain soldiers, belonging to the Kashmir Valley, at the airport here.

He said that the mortal remains of four Kashmiri soldiers and the civilian were flown to Srinagar after the wreath- laying ceremony and thereafter to their native places for burial.

Many Attend Slain Army Men’s Funeral

Scores of local residents turned out on Tuesday to attend the funerals of junior commissioned officer Muhammad Ashraf Mir and other three soldiers killed in the attack on the Sunjawan army camp in Jammu.

As soldiers reversed arms to present the last salute to Mir in Maidanpora village in Kupwara district, scores of wailing and weeping locals carried his body in a procession to the burial ground.

Men, women and children from Maidanpora and adjacent villages turned out to attend the funeral of the native who laid down his life in service of the country.

A good number of locals also attended funerals of other three soldiers belonging to Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama districts.