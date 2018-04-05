Student Protests Flare Up Over Killings

Srinagar—Students on Thursday came out in protest in a number of colleges against the recent killings in south Kashmir and Kangan, and engaged in clashes with government forces who tried to block their way.

Decrying the killings and the government’s use of lethal power with vehement anti-government slogans, the demonstrations broke out the day the government ordered educational institutions in the Valley, barring those in Shopian and some areas of South Kashmir, to reopen after three days of closure, and everyday business resumed after four days of the shutdown.

A scene outside Amar Singh College (Faisal Bhat/KO)

Female students took an active part in the protests and were seen in the forefront of brick-batting with the government forces’ personnel near the Government Women’s College on the Maulana Azad Road.

The Kashmir University witnessed peaceful demonstrations, with students boycotting classes, and marching with pro-freedom banners, while funeral prayers in absentia for the militants and civilians slain this Sunday in the Shopian and Anantnag districts were held at the Nowgam campus of Kashmir’s Central University.

In Srinagar city, fierce clashes broke out outside the Amar Singh College, the Government Degree College in Bemina, and the Islamia College at Hawal, and students set a police picket ablaze near the indoor stadium at Wazir Bagh, a stone’s throw from the Amar Singh College. The protesting students raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Some protesting students reached near CRPF forces bunker near the Indore stadium and torched it, reports added.

Students pelting stones towards forces outside Amar Singh College in Srinagar (Faisal Bhat/KO)

A report said that four students received injuries during the melee a short distance from the college.

The clashes and occasional tear gassing threw city parts into chaos for several hours.

In north Kashmir’s Handwara, three students suffered minor injuries during clashes with the forces inside the premises of the town’s degree college.

A girl student throwing a stone towards a police vehicle in Lal Chowk Srinagar (Abid Bhat/KO)

According to reports, the clashes broke out when a police vehicle entered the college campus.

The forces had barged into the campus in a bid to stop students from taking out a protest march.

Clashes broke out outside the Government Degree College in Kupwara as well, but there were no reports of any casualties.

Students from the Degree College in Sumbal also marched out and clashed with forces personnel near the Sumbal bridge.

Students run away after forces fired teargas canisters towards them in Lal Chowk Srinagar. (Faisal Bhat/KO)

The Higher Secondary School in Pattan was closed soon after re-opening on Thursday when students held demonstrations within the premises.

Minor clashes were reported from the Palhalan and Pattan towns in north Kashmir.

Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today; KU Also Postpones Exams, Suspends Class Work

Class work in schools and colleges in most parts of Kashmir Valley has been ordered to be closed while authorities also decided to impose restrictions in Srinagar parts including old city on Friday as a precautionary measure.

The official said that class work in all schools and colleges in Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, Ganderbal and in all district of south Kashmir shall remain suspended on Friday.

The Kashmir University also postponed all exams and ordered the suspension of class work on Friday.

“In view of concerns expressed by students, all Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held on April 6, 2018 (Friday) are postponed. Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later.

Furthermore, class-work at the university shall also remain suspended on Friday (April 6, 2018),” reads a statement issued by the varsity.

Case registered against rumormongers

Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against unidentified rumor-mongers in the Handwara area of Kupwara district for spreading the fake news about the death of a student during clashes with the security forces, a police spokesperson said. He said a false news was flashed on various social networking sites with an intent to cause fear among people regarding the death of a student in Handwara during law and order situation.

"Police (in Handwara) has registered a case against rumor-mongers under Sections 505 of the Ranbir Penal Code and the 66 IT Act," the spokesperson said.

Investigations into the matter has been taken up, he said.

"Handwara police has clarified that no such incident has happened in the district," he added.

The spokesperson said some incidents of stone-pelting by students were reported in parts of the Valley but police handled it with "due caution and care".

"Some officers and jawans of security forces were injured in these incidents," he said.

Everyday Life Resumes

Shops and business establishment in Srinagar and most parts of the Kashmir Valley reopened on Thursday after four days of the strike, and public transport was back on the roads.

The government had ordered the reopening of educational institutions, barring those in the Shopian and Kulgam districts where normal life remained crippled for the fifth day along with the Kokarnag area of the Anantnag district.