Three accused persons arrested: Police
Jammu—A student of an 11th standard was beaten to death at Bani area of Kathua district in Jammu region on Wednesday.
MLA Inderwal GM Saroori while taking to GNS said that the 11th class student namely Liyaqat Ali was mercilessly beaten to death by a group of "RSS goons" at Bani area of Kathua district.
Lal Singh has been holding communal rallies and is being not even touched. Lal Singh is the root cause of all communal frenzies
Saroori blamed Lal Singh and Ankur Sharma behind 'the murder' saying that they have been instigating people.
He demanded immediate arrest Lal Singh and said that his demand is on behalf of the entire Chenab Valley.
SSP Kathua Shridar Patil told GNS following a complaint filed by one Nishant Kouser wife of Imran Hussein at Police Station Billawar that her brother Liyaqat Ali son of Munir Hussein of Ther (Billawar) was stabbed with Sharp-edged weapon at village Dher by Abhishek Sharma son of Ramakant of Nowshera Mahanpur and Honey Khajuria son of Ram Parkash R/O Dher Billawar and fled away from the spot.
"Instantly Case FIR No 49/18 u/s 307 RPC was registered and an investigation started. Inspector Amit Sangra SHO Police Station Billawar immediately constituted special teams to raid at different locations to nab the culprits," SSP said.
After strenuous efforts, three accused persons have been arrested within hours of the incident along with the car, SSP said.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased was studying with the main accused and had some altercation over some issue. (GNS)
