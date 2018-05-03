Student Liyaqat Ali stabbed to death in Kathua

Jammu—A student of an 11th standard was beaten to death at Bani area of Kathua district in Jammu region on Wednesday.

MLA Inderwal GM Saroori while taking to GNS said that the 11th class student namely Liyaqat Ali was mercilessly beaten to death by a group of "RSS goons" at Bani area of Kathua district.

Lal Singh has been holding communal rallies and is being not even touched. Lal Singh is the root cause of all communal frenzies

Saroori blamed Lal Singh and Ankur Sharma behind 'the murder' saying that they have been instigating people.

He demanded immediate arrest Lal Singh and said that his demand is on behalf of the entire Chenab Valley.

SSP Kathua Shridar Patil told GNS following a complaint filed by one Nishant Kouser wife of Imran Hussein at Po­lice Station Billawar that her brother Liyaqat Ali son of Mu­nir Hussein of Ther (Billawar) was stabbed with Sharp-edged weapon at village Dher by Ab­hishek Sharma son of Ramak­ant of Nowshera Mahanpur and Honey Khajuria son of Ram Parkash R/O Dher Billawar and fled away from the spot.

"Instantly Case FIR No 49/18 u/s 307 RPC was registered and an investigation started. In­spector Amit Sangra SHO Po­lice Station Billawar immedi­ately constituted special teams to raid at different locations to nab the culprits," SSP said.

After strenuous efforts, three accused persons have been arrested within hours of the incident along with the car, SSP said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased was studying with the main ac­cused and had some altercation over some issue. (GNS)