Stop Polythene Entry Into J&K: HC Tells Govt

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the government to setup a mechanism to prevent the entry of polythene into the state from outside.

Under the Non-Biodegradable Material Management, Handling and Disposal Act 2007, the government has issued an SRO-182 dated 18-6-2008, imposing ban on polythene carry bags within territorial limits of Jammu and Kashmir subject to certain exceptions with regard to health care establishments.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed the Chief Secretary to setup the mechanism on entry point at Lakhanpur so that the ban on use of polythene was implemented in letter and spirit.

The Court also directed Divisional Commissioners of both provinces to monitor the entry, trade and sale of polythene material and indicate progress by filing a latest status report on next date of hearing.

The court passed the directed after being informed by law officer of Pollution Control Board that so far as the manufacture of polythene and its allied products was concerned, a liability has been put on the manufacturer and expressed inability over control on such polythene which is being imported to Valley.

He said that the problem was importation of polythene from outside the state which the Board was not in a position to curb.

With regard to preparation of ‘Solid Waste Management Plan’ for Pahalgam, court was informed that there are some deficiencies which need to be taken care of.

In this regard, the court was informed that Phalgam Municipal Committee, Amarnath Shrine Board, Pahalgam Development Authority and Pollution Control Board was going to make joint review to prepare action plan and thereafter action plan for Solid Waste Management be put in place. The court sought the report by next date of hearing.

The court also directed said Deputy Commissioner Anantnag who is also the chairman BOCA-PDA to ensure meetings are held so that the pending cases with regard to permission for repairs are cleared.

Chairman BOCA was directed to ensure that meetings are held in the coming week and also in the following weeks so that all pending cases with regard to repairs are cleared.