Stones Pelted On School Bus In Shopian, 2 Hurt

Srinagar—Two minor students were injured after their school bus was pelted with stones in Zavoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where from one of the injured was referred to Srinagar for specialized care.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the persons behind pelting stones will be brought to justice.

“Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice,” she said on Twitter.

Police chief SP Vaid also promised strict action against the miscreants who pelted the school bus with stones.

Vaid wrote on Twitter: “Miscreants pelted stones on school bus of Rainbow School Shopian resulted in injuries to 2nd class student Rehan.He has been shifted to SKIMS for treatment with head injury. Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children. These criminals will face the law”.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the incident.

“How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine,” he wrote on Twitter.

Such Acts ‘Tarnish Our Movement’: Geelani, Mirwaiz

Hurriyat Conference chairmen, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Wednesday condemned the stone throwing incident on school bus, saying “these actions tarnish our movement and provide an opportunity to our adversary to defame it.”

In a statement issued here, Geelani expressed his dismay over stone throwing incident in Shopianon school bus carrying children by some “unscrupulous elements”.

“Our strength lies in discipline. We should keep strict vigil over those involved in these incidents. In resistance movements we need to demonstrate our mature thinking and follow discipline,” the octogenarian leader said and made a fervent appeal to youth for retrospection. “On one hand forces while trampling all ethics term (Kathua) brutal murder and rape a small matter and on the other while pelting stones at innocent kids we are providing opportunities to these forces to come up swinging. We are passing though a crucial stage and it is sensible to move forward and follow discipline with complete wisdom,” Geelani added.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the incident as quiet disturbing and said that one fails to understand why a school bus carrying children was targeted?

He said that those who indulge in such hooliganism should realize that these actions tarnish “our movement and provide an opportunity to our adversary to defame it.” Mirwaiz said that it was the duty of each Kashmiri to safeguard the people’s movement for which immense sacrifices are being given and do no such thing that will be detrimental to it in any way.”