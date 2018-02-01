Stay away from pro-India parties: Geelani urges people

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani while justifying the people’s re­sentment against forces said that “repression and oppression have not made any difference”. He said people's sentiments boil when there are killings.

Geelani in a statement said, “India can never kill the sentiment that has always prevailed among the people.”

In his telephonic address, the Hurriyat (G) chairman paid tributes to slain youth Rayees Ahmad Mir of Shop­ian and said “those who lay their lives for a sacred cause are alive with their Lord and receive sustenance from Him”.

He said forces have left their “brutal footprints”. “We continue to bleed for the last 7 decades. The hollow and tall claims of restraint by Indian forces were aimed at befooling the common people and repeated horrific incidents testified our claim that they are trigger happy and want to kill every soul in state,” he said.

“Indian forces on rou­tine basis are repeating the Jalianwala Bagh like massa­cres here,” said Geelani and urged the international com­munity to set up an interna­tional independent tribunal to probe these “massacres” so that the conspirators and perpetrators of this heinous crime should be unmasked and punished under the in­ternational law.

Lashing out at pro-India political parties, Geelani said that PDP, NC, Con­gress and BJP are hand in glove with these “killers”. He stressed upon people to boycott all these parties and stay away from them. “Now it is people’s turn, particu­larly youth, to unite and foil conspiracies of India and its henchmen against freedom movement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Geelani ex­pressed deep concern over the “ill plight” of prisoners lodged in different jails and said that as per reports, the “ill treatment” meted out to detainees in Jammu and Chenab is very worrying.

Strongly denouncing jail authorities for their “callous and brutal” behaviour, Gee­lani said they have virtually turned the jail like that of in­famous Abu Ghareeb and de­tention period of jail mates is being prolonged on one pretext or the other.