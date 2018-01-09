State Marriage Assistance Scheme at snail's pace

In Kulgam, out of 18200, only 360 get financial assistance
Srinagar—The well known State Marriage Assistance Scheme, launched by the government of J&K, was provided the requisite vigor following the directions of High Court for expediting the sanctioning process in respect of poor adolescent girls who are not able to get married due to the financial constraints. Following the survey, 18200 beneficiaries were identified in 2014 in the district.
As per the information collected from Social Welfare Department Kulgam, 185 cases were sanctioned so far in whose favour the money was also released vide Order No: 07 DSWOK of 2016 dated 28/12/2016 and in 2nd phase, 200 cases were sanctioned out of 18050 which totals to less than 1%.
Every girl has spent Rs 400/- for getting the process completed and now they are waiting since two years. Parents of many girls, who are eagerly waiting for last 2 years for financial assistance have to wait to get their daughters married.
Talking to KNS Correspondent, a girl namely Bilkeesa hailing from the Noorabad belt, who was waiting in the office said, "I belong to a BPL family and have spent Rs 400 for the completing all the formalities of the scheme but yet I haven't received any financial assistance. I visited the office to know the status of my case but I am going back home with empty hands".
Parents of many girls who were waiting for last 2 years for financial assistance demanded intervention of the Social Welfare Minister , Director Social Welfare Department and Deputy Commissioner Kulgam so that the matter can be resolved so that they can get their
