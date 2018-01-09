 Skip to main content
Dineshwar Sharma acting as ‘super chief minister’: Omar
Check 10th class result here
Youth killed in forces firing during clashes in south Kashmir
Govt sanctions Rs 40 lakh ex-gratia for families of Sadna-Top avalanche victims
Goods over Rs 3432 cr traded via two LoC points in 3 yrs
Class 10th results today: JKBOSE

State Marriage Assistance Scheme at snail's pace

251

 In Kulgam, out of 18200, only 360 get financial assistance

Srinagar—The well known State Marriage Assistance Scheme, launched by the gov­ernment of J&K, was provided the requisite vigor following the directions of High Court for expediting the sanctioning process in respect of poor ado­lescent girls who are not able to get married due to the financial constraints. Following the sur­vey, 18200 beneficiaries were identified in 2014 in the district.

As per the information col­lected from Social Welfare Department Kulgam, 185 cas­es were sanctioned so far in whose favour the money was also released vide Order No: 07 DSWOK of 2016 dated 28/12/2016 and in 2nd phase, 200 cases were sanctioned out of 18050 which totals to less than 1%.

Every girl has spent Rs 400/- for getting the process com­pleted and now they are wait­ing since two years. Parents of many girls, who are eagerly waiting for last 2 years for fi­nancial assistance have to wait to get their daughters married.

Talking to KNS Correspon­dent, a girl namely Bilkeesa hailing from the Noorabad belt, who was waiting in the office said, "I belong to a BPL family and have spent Rs 400 for the completing all the for­malities of the scheme but yet I haven't received any finan­cial assistance. I visited the office to know the status of my case but I am going back home with empty hands".

Parents of many girls who were waiting for last 2 years for financial assistance demanded intervention of the Social Wel­fare Minister , Director So­cial Welfare Department and Deputy Commissioner Kulgam so that the matter can be re­solved so that they can get their

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags marriage CeremonyKashmirsocial welfare

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer