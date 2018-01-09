State Marriage Assistance Scheme at snail's pace

Srinagar—The well known State Marriage Assistance Scheme, launched by the gov­ernment of J&K, was provided the requisite vigor following the directions of High Court for expediting the sanctioning process in respect of poor ado­lescent girls who are not able to get married due to the financial constraints. Following the sur­vey, 18200 beneficiaries were identified in 2014 in the district.

As per the information col­lected from Social Welfare Department Kulgam, 185 cas­es were sanctioned so far in whose favour the money was also released vide Order No: 07 DSWOK of 2016 dated 28/12/2016 and in 2nd phase, 200 cases were sanctioned out of 18050 which totals to less than 1%.

Every girl has spent Rs 400/- for getting the process com­pleted and now they are wait­ing since two years. Parents of many girls, who are eagerly waiting for last 2 years for fi­nancial assistance have to wait to get their daughters married.

Talking to KNS Correspon­dent, a girl namely Bilkeesa hailing from the Noorabad belt, who was waiting in the office said, "I belong to a BPL family and have spent Rs 400 for the completing all the for­malities of the scheme but yet I haven't received any finan­cial assistance. I visited the office to know the status of my case but I am going back home with empty hands".

Parents of many girls who were waiting for last 2 years for financial assistance demanded intervention of the Social Wel­fare Minister , Director So­cial Welfare Department and Deputy Commissioner Kulgam so that the matter can be re­solved so that they can get their