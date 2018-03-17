SSP Shopian Survives Bid On Life

Official sources said that the bullets hit the vehicle but the officer and his guarding personnel escaped unhurt as the vehicle they were traveling to attend army’s function was bulletproof.
Srinagar—SSP Shopian on Saturday had a narrow escape when militants fired upon his bulletproof vehicle at Hajipora area in south Kashmir district.
Official sources said that the bullets hit the vehicle but the officer and his guarding personnel escaped unhurt as the vehicle they were traveling to attend army’s function was bulletproof.
The officer was scheduled to attend function “flag in ceremony” organized by army’s 34 RR at Behibagh in neighbouring Kulgam district.
Soon after the attack, the army, SOG, and police cordoned off the area and have launched searches to trace out the assailants. (inputs from GNS)
