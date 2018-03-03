SSB postpones exam

Srinagar—J&K Services Selection Board has postponed examinations scheduled on March 9 for the post of teachers in the state.

“It is notified for the information of candidates that the written examination for the posts of Teacher (06 of 2017), of various district cadres which was scheduled to be held w.e.f 09th of March 2018 is hereby postponed,” reads an orders issued by Board’s secretary.

“The revised recruitment calendar of the examinations shall be notified after 17th March, 2018.

The admit cards downloaded by the candidates shall be deemed to have been void ab-initio,” it added.