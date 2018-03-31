SPO Killed, Another Injured in South Kashmir

Unidentified militants fired upon Mohammad Ashraf Mir - a resident of Machpuna Pulwama, but presently staying in Chanapora area of the city here near Murran Chowk area in Pulwama district, a police official said.
Srinagar—A Special Police Officer was killed and another injured in separate incidents of firing by suspected militants in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.
Unidentified militants fired upon Mohammad Ashraf Mir - a resident of Machpuna Pulwama, but presently staying in Chanapora area of the city here near Murran Chowk area in Pulwama district, a police official said.
Mir was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.
Earlier police had said that a civilian was injured. However, later they ascertained his identity and found out that he was a special police officer (SPO).
A wreath laying ceremony was held at district police lines in Pulwama, where floral tributes were paid.
In another incident earlier in the day, militants shot at and injured SPO Turag Singh while he was on traffic duty in Khanabal Chowk area of Anantnag, the police official said.
Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment, he said.
On Thursday, militants killed an SPO and injured his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. In another incident that day, militants fired upon a man at Chancer in Kulgam district. He was hit by a bullet in the leg and was admitted to a local hospital.
