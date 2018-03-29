SPO Killed, 2 Persons Injured In South Kashmir

Srinagar—Suspected militants on Thursday night shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his wife in Bijbehara area while as unknown gunmen shot at a Madrassa teacher in Kulgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Reports said that suspected militants barged into the home of SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh at Katoo Wapzan villlage of Dashnipora belt of Bijbehara and him dead.

They said that the wife of the policeman was also injured in the shooting. “She was rushed to sub-district hospital Bijbehara where her condition is stated to be critical,” said an official.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Madaassa teacher was shot at by unknown gunmen at Khandaypora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

+Sayer, working as a teacher at the local Madrassa at Khandaypora had gone to local mosque for offering prayers and was returning towards the Madrassa when he was fired upon by the gunmen.

SSP Shridal Patil while confirming the said that the youth sustained bullet wound in one of his leg and has been admitted in district hospital for treatment.

The condition of the Injured is said to be stable, the SSP said.

He said that a case has been registered and investigations taken up, SSP added. (GNS)