SPO Killed, 2 Persons Injured In South Kashmir

Reports said that suspected militants barged into the home of SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh at Katoo Wapzan villlage of Dashnipora belt of Bijbehara and him dead.
Srinagar—Suspected militants on Thursday night shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his wife in Bijbehara area while as unknown gunmen shot at a Madrassa teacher in Kulgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts.
Reports said that suspected militants barged into the home of SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh at Katoo Wapzan villlage of Dashnipora belt of Bijbehara and him dead.
They said that the wife of the policeman was also injured in the shooting. “She was rushed to sub-district hospital Bijbehara where her condition is stated to be critical,” said an official.
Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Madaassa teacher was shot at by unknown gunmen at Khandaypora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.
+Sayer, working as a teacher at the local Madrassa at Khandaypora had gone to local mosque for offering prayers and was returning towards the Madrassa when he was fired upon by the gunmen.
SSP Shridal Patil while confirming the said that the youth sustained bullet wound in one of his leg and has been admitted in district hospital for treatment.
The condition of the Injured is said to be stable, the SSP said.
He said that a case has been registered and investigations taken up, SSP added. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.