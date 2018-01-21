SPO ‘Deserts’ With Ak-47 

A police officer said Muhammad Yasin ran away on Friday evening from a police post in Marwah tehsil of Kishtwar along with his rifle.
Jammu—A Special Police Officer (SPO) has allegedly deserted a police post along with one AK-47 rifle in Kishtwar district of Jammu region.
Senior police officers said a manhunt has been started to locate the SPO, but did not confirm whether or not the SPO had joined any militant outfit.
SPOs are recruited by Jammu and Kashmir Police on a fixed monthly remuneration to fight militancy in the state.
