SPO Among 2 Injured In Shopian

Srinagar—A special police officer (SPO) and a youth were injured after suspected militants opened fire at Bungam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Official sources said that the gunmen fired upon the SPO Bilal Ahmad at Bungam at around4:22 pm, resulting into severe injuries to him.

One of the bullets also hit a pedestrian identified as Rafiaq Ahmad Lone son of Bashir Ahmad Lone of Vehil, Shopian. Both the person were shifted to the nearby hospital from where both of them were referred to Srinagar in critical conditions.

Soon after the attack, the government forces reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

Bilal, a resident of Babapora Zainapora village is said to be a guard of the former district president of National Conference Shopian, Shabir Ahmad Kulley.

When contacted Shabir Kulay said that he was his former guard and is presently posted in police lines.

SSP Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar confirmed the injuries to two persons and said that a case has been registered and investigations have been taken up.

Army Porter Killed In Uri

An army man porter was killed on Monday in cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police officer told GNS that Khursheed Ahmad (37) son of Mohammad Shareif of Nawa Runda who was working as a porter with army 4 madras unit, received a bullet injury in the neck and some grenade splinters in both legs near Chaukas fired by the Pakistani army.

Khursheed suffered multiple serious wounds in the incident and died on the spot, the officer said.

A police party from police post Uroosa deputed to the spot for further necessary action, the officer said.