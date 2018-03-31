Speeding Vehicle Kills Leopard

Srinagar: A leopard was killed after hit by a speeding vehicle on Thursday night at Rohmoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official sources told GNS that a man-eater leopard was found dead on Friday morning near the Rohmoo village. The locals soon after spotting the leopard informed the wildlife department about it.

A team of the wildlife reached the spot and took the carcass into custody, the locals said.

Divisional Forest Officer for wildlife department Afshana told GNS that the leopard according to the preliminary investigations died after hit by an unknown vehicle.

The carcass of the wild animal was taken to the control room for post-mortem and other necessary formalities, she said, adding that the local concerned police station has also been informed about the incident.

Asked why the department did not take any measures to catch the leopard despite repeated requests from locals who they said had killed dozens of domestic animals since past one month, the officer said they have laid the cages in the neighbouring Rohmoo village to catch hold of the wild animal.

“Our sleuths laid the cages but unfortunately they had did not succeed in catching the animal,” Afshana said. (GNS)