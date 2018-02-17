Speeding Truck Kills Traffic Cop

The body of SPO, Nazir Ahmad (37), a resident of Sira Morh Latti was handed over to his family members after conducting all legal medico formalities for last rites.
Srinagar: A traffic cop was killed in a road mishap at Udhampur area along the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Friday.
A police officer said that the traffic official (SPO) Nazir Ahmad (belt no 656/ SPO) was hit by a speedy truck bearing registration no Jk01AC-3440 while performing his duty at Gole Mela area of Udhampur.
In the mishap, the SPO sustained critical injuries and was immediately taken to the nearby district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, a wreath-laying ceremony was organized at DPL Udhampur today in the afternoon.
The body of SPO, Nazir Ahmad (37), a resident of Sira Morh Latti was handed over to his family members after conducting all legal medico formalities for last rites.
The officer said that following the death of the SPO, police have arrested the driver namely Muzaffer Ahmed Ganai of Nowpora, Srinagar and also seized the truck.
“A case under relevant sections of the law was registered in this regard and further investigations taken up,” the officer said.
