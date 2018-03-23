Speeding Sumo kills Traffic Cop

Traffic cop identified as Mohammad Dilawar was hit by a speedy sumo at Kanispora near JET college while on duty,he was rushed to District Hospital Baramulla where he Succumbed to his injuries.
Baramulla : A traffic cop was killed in a road accident at Kanispora area of Baramulla in North Kashmir on Thursday after being hit by a speeding vehicle .
Officials confirmed that a case has been registered and the driver has been arrested while vehicle also seized.
