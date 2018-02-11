Speaker Blames Rohingyas, Expunges Remarks After Uproar

"Such comment can create more problems, somebody wants to divide our house and wants to create a grudge," Tarigami said, adding that Speaker should apologise.
Jammu—The J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta expunged his remarks on Rohingya Muslims after he was cornered by opposition members and the ruling PDP.
According to GNS correspondent, soon as the session started again, the members of the NC told Speaker to withdraw his remarks on Rohingya Muslims.
The Speaker earlier blamed the presence of Rohingya Muslims for the fidayeen attack on army camp in Sujwan Jammu.
The legislators said the Jammu and Kashmir being a secular state cannot tolerate such remarks.
"Withdraw your statement," they told the Speaker.
Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri urged the Speaker to expunge remarks regarding the Rohingya Muslims.
CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that Speaker should not have made such remarks.
"Such comment can create more problems, somebody wants to divide our house and wants to create a grudge,"Tarigami according to GNS said, adding that Speaker should apologise.
NC legislator Devendra Rana said that terrorism has no place in any civilised country. "Terrorism has no religion. A terrorist is a terrorist", he said. The Speaker Kavinder Gupta later expunged his remarks.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.