Speaker Blames Rohingyas, Expunges Remarks After Uproar

Jammu—The J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta expunged his remarks on Rohingya Muslims after he was cornered by opposition members and the ruling PDP.

According to GNS correspondent, soon as the session started again, the members of the NC told Speaker to withdraw his remarks on Rohingya Muslims.

The Speaker earlier blamed the presence of Rohingya Muslims for the fidayeen attack on army camp in Sujwan Jammu.

The legislators said the Jammu and Kashmir being a secular state cannot tolerate such remarks.

"Withdraw your statement," they told the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri urged the Speaker to expunge remarks regarding the Rohingya Muslims.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that Speaker should not have made such remarks.

"Such comment can create more problems, somebody wants to divide our house and wants to create a grudge,"Tarigami according to GNS said, adding that Speaker should apologise.

NC legislator Devendra Rana said that terrorism has no place in any civilised country. "Terrorism has no religion. A terrorist is a terrorist", he said. The Speaker Kavinder Gupta later expunged his remarks.