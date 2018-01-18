 Skip to main content
Speaker Alleges Breach Of Protocol Against Dy CM

The Speaker's made the allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh when several members alleged that the authority of MLA is being undermined by the officers and officials in the government and there is dire need to restore the respect, Dignity and powers of MLAs.

Jammu—Entire opposition on Wednesday staged a walk out over the allegations of the breach of protocol leveled by Speaker Kavinder Gupta against Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh and returned to the house after the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rahman Veeri assured the house that Government will ensure that breach of protocol does not reoccur and full respect to the Speaker who is the custodian of the House.

The Speaker's made the allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh when several members alleged that the authority of MLA is being undermined by the officers and officials in the government and there is dire need to restore the respect, Dignity and powers of MLAs. (KNS)

