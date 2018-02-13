SP Pani Takes Over As IGP

Pani has served in key positions, including deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir range, senior superintendent of police, Kulgam and Kathua.
Srinagar—Swayam Prakash Pani, a 2000-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, on Monday took over as the new inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir Range, making him the youngest officer to hold the post.
Pani (41), an IPS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, took over the charge of the IGP Kashmir, a police official said.
He said Pani is the youngest officer to hold the post of the IGP Kashmir and his name was cleared in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last week.
He replaced Munir Ahmad Khan, who was holding the charge of the IGP Kashmir range, and has been appointed as additional director general of police (ADGP) security and home guards, the official said.
Pani has served in key positions, including deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir range, senior superintendent of police, Kulgam and Kathua.
He has also served in the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency (NIA).
