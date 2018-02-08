SP Pani Is New IGP Kashmir, Youngest To Hold The Post

Srinagar—Swayam Prakash Pani was Thursday appointed Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir range, making him the youngest officer to hold the post, according to a Jammu and Kashmir government order. 11 other officers including DG prisoners were also transferred.

Pani, 41, replaces Muneer Khan, who was named Additional Director General of Police (Security), the government order said.

According to an order issued here S. K. Mishra, IPS (JK: 1985), Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, is transferred and posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation.

Dilbag Singh, IPS (JK: 1987) Commandant General, Home Guards/CD/SDRF, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, vice S. K. Mishra.

Muneer Ahmad Khan, IPS (JK: 1994), ADGP, holding the charge of the post of IGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP Home Guards and Security, against an available vacancy.

Danesh Rana, IPS (JK: 1996), Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation, is transferred and posted as IGP Armed, Jammu,vice Shafkat Ali Watali.

Jagjit Kumar, IPS (JK: 1996), IGP, Traffic, J&K, is transferred and posted as IGP Tech, relieving Ashkoor Ahmad Wani, IGP CIV, PHQ of the additional charge of the post.

Shafkat Ali Watali, IPS (JK: 1996), IGP Armed, Jammu, is transferred and posted as IGP Armed, Kashmir, vice Ahfadul Mujtaba, who shall report to PHQ, till zs” of February, 2018.

Ahfadul MUjtaba, IPS (JK: 1998), IGP Armed, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as IGP Crime, J&K. He shall, however, assume the charge of the -post upon retirement on superannuation of Alok Puri, on 28th of February, 2018.

S.P. Pani, IPS (JK: 2000), upon his promotion as IGP, is posted as IGP Kashmir, relieving Muneer Ahmad Khan tof he charge of the post.

Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (JK: 2000), upon his promotion as IGP, .is posted as IGP Traffic, J&K, vice Jagjit Kumar. Vidhi Kumar 8irdi, IPS (JK: 2003), DIG, NKR, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as DIG, CKR, Srinagar. He shall, however, assume the charge of the post upon retirement on superannuation of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, on 28th of February, 2018. Amit Kumar, IPS (JK:2006), SSP CID (S8) Jammu, is transferred and posted as IIC DIG, SKR, Anantnag, in his own pay and grade, upon promotion of the present incumbent. Sunil Gupta, IPS (JK:2007), SSP CID (Cl) Kashmir, is transferred and posted as IIC DIG, NKR, Baramulla, in his own pay and grade, vice Vidhi Kumar 8irdi, who shall report to IGP Kashmir, till 28th of February, 2018.

IPS Officers Promoted

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti accorded sanction to the promotion of IPS officers of 2000 batch of J&K Cadre viz S P Pani, Basant Kumar Rath and Gh. Hassan Bhat to the Super Time Scale-(ii)-IGP-Level 14 in the Pay Matrix, with effect from 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of Deepak Kumar Salathia (IPS: 2004) to the Super Time Scale – (i) DIG w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the placement of officers of 2005 batch of J&K Cadre viz Rafeequl Hassan and Vijay Kumar in the Selection Grade of IPS w.e.f 01.01.2018.

Cabinet accorded sanction to the promotion of IPS officers of 2014 batch of J&K Cadre viz Amritpal Singh and Dr G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy to the Senior Time Scale of IPS w.e.f 01.01.2018.