South Erupts In Protest, 4 Civilians Killed in Firing

Srinagar—Four civilians were killed and more than a hundred others were injured six of them with bullets and twenty-five others with pellets in government forces action to contain massive clashes that ensued following the three encounters that saw twelve militants and three soldiers dead.

Massive clashes erupted at Dragad, Kachdoora, main town Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama and adjoining areas soon after news about the gunfights broke out.

Three civilians Mehraj-Ud-Din Bhat, Iqbal Manzoor Bhat and Zubair Ahmad Bhat were killed at Kachdoora while another Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker died at Dragad.

Iqbal sustained bullets and was taken to SKIMS where he succumbed to injuries; Mehraj-ud-din suffered critical injuries at Kachdoora and was declared brought dead on arrival at district hospital Pulwama, Zubair Ahmad Bhat was killed at Kachdoora after received critical bullet wounds in forces action.

Mushtaq died on the spot after hit by bullets at Dragad.

Police said: “While the search party entered the target house at Dragad, they found the body of one Mushtaq Ahmad Thoker along with the dead militants”.

In a statement issued here, police said: “Zubair Ahmad Bhat resident of Gopalpora received firearm injury in the crossfire and subsequently succumbed”.

Regarding Mehraj-Ud-Din and Iqbal, a police officer said that the police was investigating the circumstances under which the civilian duo died.

In the day-long clashes, more than 100 civilians were injured and six of them have suffered bullet wounds and 25 others suffered pellet injuries.

DGP SP Vaid told reporters that six civilians suffered bullet while twenty-five injured suffered pellet wounds.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of seven militants killed at Dragad, Militant Rouf Basher Khanday killed at Dialgam, Anantnag as well as two civilians Mushtaq Thoker and Zubair Bhat. Also, there were spontaneous shutdown and clashes at several places in Kashmir Valley soon after the news about the killings spread.