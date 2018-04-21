Some Schools, Colleges Closed Today 

Srinagar—Fearing protests by students, the authorities have decided to keep some schools and colleges closed in Valley on Saturday.

“As a precautionary measure District Administration Ganderbal has decided to suspend class work in all Higher Secondary schools and Degree Colleges of District Ganderbal to Tomorrow on 21th April, 2018,” reads an order issued by deputy commissioner Ganderbal.

Similarly, district administration Anantnag ordered that the classwork in Degree Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools of Anantnag town and Bijbehada Town shall remain suspended April 21.

District Administration Kulgam also decided to suspend class work in Higher Secondary schools and Colleges in the district.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration Bandipora ordered that class work in all Degree colleges, Higher Secondary schools and HS Bagh except Gurez Sub-Division shall remain suspended on the weekend.

According to District Magistrate Baramulla, the class work in some educational institutions shall remain suspended in view of the Services Selection Board (SSB) examinations scheduled on 21st of April. These includes SSM Engineering College Parispora Pattan, St. Joseph's HSS, Govt Girls HSS, Public High School, Govt Boys HSS Pattan, Govt Degree College for Women, Govt Degree College for boys Baramulla, JET college of Education, Govt HSS Boys and MTM B. ed College Tangmarg. Classwork shall also remain suspended in all the educational institutes including private schools and coaching centres on Saturday as a precautionary measure in Shopian. As per District Administration Shopian, the class work will remain suspended in all the educational institutes of Shopian town including Private schools and coaching centres. Meanwhile, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora shall remain open on Saturday. “Buses will ply on all the designated routes,” Public Relations, IUST, said.