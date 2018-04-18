Soldier injured in Tral

Srinagar—An army soldier was injured in a militant attack at Seer area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Official sources told GNS that a group of suspected militants opened fire upon the army's 42 RR patrolling party at Seer Jagier area of Tral.

The fire was retaliated ensuing a brief exchange of gunfire, they said, adding that the militants later fled from the spot.

In the incident, an army soldier suffered bullet wounds and has been shifted to military hospital for treatment, they said.

Soon after the attack, additional reinforcement of army's 42 RR and SOG reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area to trace out the militants, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG) for South Kashmir Range Amit Kumar confirmed the attack on army's patrolling party and said that searches have been launched to nab the assailants.

`He also said that a soldier was injured in the attack.

"We are looking into the incident and are verifying the details," DIG said